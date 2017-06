(CNN) – The Carters are reportedly now a family of five.

People Magazine says Beyonce and Jay Z have welcomed their twins into the world.

No word yet on the gender or names.

Beyonce announced her pregnancy back in February on social media.

The twins join 5-year-old big sister, Blue Ivy.

As you might imagine, social media has been buzzing with people excited for more information about the births. Here are some of their reactions:

#Beyonce, sweetie. I know you're in recovery, but where are the pics? We've been pregnant with you for too long, honey. pic.twitter.com/IdI5xuuMNe — HOVA (@visualmamii) June 18, 2017

me sneaking in the hospital to visit #Beyonce and her twins pic.twitter.com/hb4Y8dCmO7 — stay woke (@nadearaxc) June 18, 2017

Waiting on #Beyonce to post a picture of the twins like: pic.twitter.com/eUzIg3oIWt — Mamba Out (@LakerChick_Kee) June 18, 2017