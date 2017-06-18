After tough year, Conway residents come together in celebration

CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been a difficult year for residents of Conway. A rare winter tornado in February damaged homes and a church, but over the weekend the mood and atmosphere were extremely different.

The town came together to celebrate Conway’s 250th anniversary. Just a few months ago in February, an EF1 Tornado tore through the town, damaging homes, barns, and churches in its wake.

In her seventy years in Conway, Phylis Dacey said she’s never experienced anything like it, “I’ve never seen anything like that. The power went out at my house, then I heard the rain beating on my windows, and I thought the windows were going to break because it was so loud”.

The tornado took down powerlines and blew trees into homes. It badly damaged the roof of Conway’s United Congregational church and it tore houses apart. Miraculously, no one was injured. Residents came together after the tornado to help each other rebuild. They said that sort of community response is what makes Conway, Conway.

Kate French, a Conway resident, told 22News, “Encompassed the whole town. It wasn’t just a section, it was everybody. Everybody responded. Not everybody could cut a tree, or had equipment to move things. But there were people who could provide food, or serve food, or just make sure that the supplies were being brought to people who needed them”.

There is still construction to be done, but Conway has come a long way in just a few short months. As resident’s celebrated 250 years as a town over the weekend, they said they’re glad the spirit of service, and supporting one another, lives on.