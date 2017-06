WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Fire Department is working to put out a house fire.

Westfield Police Lieutenant Jay Pitoniak told 22News the fire is at 40 Park Street.

Pitoniak said they received a call for the fire around 2:58 p.m.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

22News is at the fire, and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.