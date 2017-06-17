Valley Press Club awards scholarships to aspiring journalists

22News anchor Matt Caron was the recipient in 2006

Sy Becker Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The next generation of broadcast and print journalists took the first step towards realizing their dreams on Saturday.

The Valley Press Club presented $1,000 scholarships to recent high school graduates from the Greater Springfield area.

22News presented its scholarship to Melissa Nieves-Torres of Chicopee, who will enter Western New England University in the fall.

Melissa told 22News about her desire to be a broadcast journalist. “Amazing deal, I’ve always wanted to be broadcasting major, to be a broadcast journalist. Having the honor to receive this award today means so much to me, and I’m very happy that I have my family and friends here to support me.”

22News anchor and reporter Matt Caron was the recipient of a coveted Valley Press Club Scholarship in 2006, which contributed to his education at Western New England University.

