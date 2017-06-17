CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In this season of super heroes, it was only a matter of time before Hollywood resurrected a super Mummy. But this is one big-budget boondoggle better left buried.

It’s a colossal Tom Cruise vehicle in name only. Actually, the picture belongs to Russell Crowe, the suave connoisseur of evil named Dr. Jekyll, a literary character reference obviously lost on 95 percent of the audience.

Instead of just letting old mummies rot, Cruise unleashes the bikini-clad relic on the special effects wizards. They dream up massive doses of destruction. “The Mummy” only comes alive when Russell Crowe holds court in his sinister laboratory. Remember, he’s the world’s foremost mummy hunter.

Tom Cruise goes out of his way with repeated close ups to show he’s Hollywood’s best preserved 55-year-old superstar. The lavish production pours on the action, which is hardly an acceptable substitute for the witless attempt at action packed satire.

It’s obvious Tom Cruise’s serious moviemaking days are so far behind him, it’s as if they have already been mummified. Frankly, you wonder what Cruise must have been thinking when he latched onto this lemon.

“The Mummy” wraps itself in mediocrity and emerges from the crypt with only 2 stars. After all, it’s like I said, what a lemon…

Rated PG-13

1 hour 50 minutes

Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe, Annabelle Wallis