Record spending predicted for Father’s Day

This year's spending tops the survey's 15-year history

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Kids are expected to dish out big bucks for Father’s Day Sunday.

According to the National Retail Federation, this year, Americans are expected to spend more than $15-billion celebrating their dads.

They’ll be spending their hard-earned money on special outings, like dinner, sporting events and concerts.

Denise Santiago of Springfield told 22News, her dad is worth every dollar. “I’m planning on doing something like to go out, because I say, ‘go big or go home’, so basically planning on buying him a big thing. Like a teddy bear, or take him out somewhere.”

This year’s spending tops the survey’s 15-year history, beating last year’s previous record of $14.3 billion.

