NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police closed part of Damon Road in Northampton after a traffic accident.

If you plan on driving near there, police advise that you avoid using that area. Police have not provided any information on when the road will reopen, or whether anyone was injured in the accident.

22News viewers sent us photos via Reportit@wwlp.com, which show multiple Northampton police cruisers, a State Police cruiser, and an ambulance.