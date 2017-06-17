Peach Blossom Festival is back after 8 years!

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – After an eight year absence, the Wilbraham Peach festival returned Saturday in the form of the peach blossom festival. 22News went to Fountain Park in Wilbraham earlier today to find out what this year’s festival had to offer.

After 8 years the Peach Blossom Festival in Wilbraham is back! This Wilbraham tradition is a festival that is local driven by nonprofits and community organizations.

Jenn Powell, who is on the committee of the Peach Blossom Festival, told 22News this festival is all about staying local. “Everything here is a fundraiser we are not making money on this every single dollar that somebody spends that is going to go to a group that is a local group.”

What was special this year was the fact that all the entertainment and food was local.

The theme this year is “Practice What You Peach” if you had a special talent you were asked to bring it here to the Peach Blossom Festival for everyone to enjoy.

One Wilbraham resident told 22News she’s happy that the festival is back. Michele Magee, from Wilbraham, told 22News, “I used to come to the Peach Festival years ago when it was running before so I was looking forward for it to start back up again.”

One woman who is visiting western Massachusetts from North Carolina told 22News she is enjoying the festival for the first time. Katie, from North Carolina, told 22News, “It was great. There are lots of different vendors. Its a great cute little festival. I’m glad I got to come.”

No coincidence that this year western Massachusetts gets to enjoy peaches unlike last year from the hard frost.