Mayor Sarno shows support for Springfield’s Vietnamese community

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno expressed his respect and admiration Saturday for Springfield’s Vietnamese community.

The Mayor participated in the Vietnam Armed Forces Day observance at the Springfield Vietnamese Cultural Center on Belmont Avenue.

The Mayor re-iterated his support for the more than 5,000 immigrants who’ve created a thriving community in Springfield’s Forest Park neighborhood.

Mayor Sarno said, “They’re such a valuable part of the United States of America, and such a valuable part of Springfield, in the neighborhood of Forest Park, and they’re my neighbors.”

The Springfield Vietnamese Cultural Association sponsored Saturday’s Armed Forces Day celebration.