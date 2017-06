SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One man was arrested in Springfield after he allegedly crashed into a parked car, and then assaulted paramedics.

Springfield Police Lt. Richard Labelle told 22News, the driver crashed into a parked car on the corner of Roosevelt Avenue and Crest Street around 11:00 Friday night.

When paramedics arrived, the driver allegedly assaulted them and then attempted to run away.

Police quickly found and arrested him for driving without a license.