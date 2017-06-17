Gov. Baker facing choppy waters in run-up to 2018 elections

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker should be in his element as Beacon Hill’s focus turns to the economy.

During the 2014 election, Baker pitched himself as a fiscally cautious, socially moderate New England Republican out of the mold of his one-time boss, former GOP Gov. William Weld.

But Baker is facing choppier waters in the run-up to a likely re-election campaign next year.

The latest blow came earlier this month when S&P Global Ratings notched down the state’s bond rating.

Then just this week House and Senate lawmakers gave the final OK needed to put a so-called “millionaire tax” question on the 2018 ballot.

Baker’s Democratic opponents are chiding him for the downgrade and urging him to get on board with the tax question, despite his long-stated opposition to broad-based tax hikes.