Families get ready for Dr. Seuss inspired 5k run

Today's race is co-presented with the Hartford Marathon

By Published: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Runners are about to take off for the Mad Dash on Mulberry Street in Springfield.

Today’s race is co-presented with the Hartford Marathon, and it gives kids all the way up to expert runners an opportunity to take a historic run through downtown Springfield to support the new Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum. Kids kicked off the race this morning with a fun run at 8:30AM, and adults took off at 9AM.

A portion of each entry fee will be going towards the new Dr. Seuss Museum, and runners in today’s race get free admission into the museum with their bibs. Once the 5K finishes up, families can head to a character breakfast with the Cat in the Hat and Thing 1 and Thing 2.

In addition to the 5K, there are carnival games and activities until 11 this morning in the Springfield museums quadrangle.

 

