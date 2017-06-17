Direct flights to Scotland now available at Bradley International Airport

The Norwegian flights leave three times a week

CONNECTICUT (WWLP) – Some exciting news for international travelers. You’ll now be able to fly round-trip to Scotland for $130.

A ribbon cutting was held Saturday at Bradley International Airport for their inaugural Norwegian Air transatlantic flight to Scotland. The plane took off at 9:30pm Saturday night.

The Norwegian flights leave three times a week. They will be direct non-stop flights to Scotland.

The Executive Director of Connecticut Airport Authority, Kevin Dillon, told 22News, “We’re able to keep people home here at Bradley, and we’re able to serve the business community, as well as the leisure community that’s looking to take that Trans-Atlantic trip.”

The Norwegian Air offerings come less than a year after Aer Lingus announced their offering of Trans-Atlantic flights to Ireland out of Bradley.

Travelers will fly on a Boeing 737 capable of carrying 189 passengers.

