Coast Guard assets respond to reports of high-speed ferry hitting jetty near Hyannis

By Cailyn Blonstein, News 8 Online Content Producer Published:
(WPRI)

(WTNH) — Multiple Coast Guard assets are responding to reports of a ferry hitting a jetty in Massachusetts on Friday night.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard Northeast’s Twitter account, they received reports that a high-speed ferry hit a jetty near Hyannis. They say it is currently taking on water.

The U.S. Coast Guard Station Brant Point says their report indicates that one of the boats from the Steamship Authority, a popular ferry service, collided with that jetty.

Officials say 48 people were on board and at least four were hurt.

This high-speed ferry runs from Nantucket to Hyannis. The conditions in the water in that area on Friday night are choppy with areas of fog.

There is no word what caused the collision.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s