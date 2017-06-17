Buffalo Soldiers motorcycle club spread awareness in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield chapter of the Buffalo Soldiers motorcycle club rode for another cause on Saturday morning.

The Buffalo soldiers rode from the Square One child care center in downtown Springfield to spread awareness and raise money for the community nursery.

Richard Gardner, President of the Springfield chapter, told 22News, “Square one does a lot for the community and they have a lot of locations and so the buffalo soldier’s mission statement is community and we know we can’t do it ourselves, collaborating with other organizations providing role models for kids.”

During the course of the year the buffalo soldiers provide deserving children with picnics and Christmas presents. They assisted an agency that does a lot of good in the community