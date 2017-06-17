Belchertown protest held in opposition to Sheriff Arpaio

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents of Belchertown gathered in opposition to Sheriff Arpaio. The group, Belchertown Voices for Justice, organized a peaceful protest on the town common.

Some came to stand up to anti-immigration policies, others came in response to racism and hate, but they all came to send a message about what they feel is the current political and social climate in America.

Cliff McCarthy told 22News, “We are here as residents of Belchertown to reject the policies of the hate and anti-immigration and racist behavior that they represent.”

Ellen Hopman noted, “We want an open welcoming society. We don’t want so many guns. We want a well-regulated militia.”

The protesters held signs, sang songs, and made their voices heard to a chorus of honking drivers who passed by.

Belchertown Voices for Justice claims that Sheriff Arpaio targeted Latino communities with raids and used anti-immigration tactics during his time as sheriff.

Rally with Belchertown Voices for Justice! pic.twitter.com/N4ZJJQ5wOT — Dorothy Cresswell (@DorothyCresswel) June 17, 2017