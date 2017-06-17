Agawam 5K run held in memory of Mike Balise

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A 5K run and walk Saturday in Agawam honored the memory of cancer victim Mike Balise, who was co-owner of the Balise Auto dealerships.

Several hundred people participated in this fundraiser at School Street Park to raise money for St. David’s Episcopal Church and for projects benefiting children living in Agawam.

Balise family members were among those who either walked or ran for the beneficial cause.

Dave Balise told 22News, “It’s definitely something to be proud of, just the community getting together for a good cause. It’s definitely what he was all about.”

Mike Balise succumbed to stomach cancer two years ago at Dana Farber Cancer Hospital in Boston. He was 50 years old.