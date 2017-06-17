4-year-old girl shot, killed by 6-year-old sister

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (CNN / WHNS) – A heartbreaking loss in Spartanburg, South Carolina. A four-year-old girl was shot in her home.

The coroner says she died of her wounds while at the hospital. The coroner identified the little girl Friday night as Carley Mack. Police say they believe she was shot accidentally by her six-year-old sister.

The whole neighborhood was shaken up by Friday night’s tragedy. Police are still trying to determine what exactly happened inside the home, but as word spreads, neighbors are grieving.

They say the four-year-old was full of life. Many say Carley would play outside with her two older siblings every night during summer. One family said they saw her outside, playing in the yard less than a day before the shooting.

They say she would call everyone “neighbor” and would wave hello, even to complete strangers. The neighbors are now in disbelief and are heartbroken for the Mack family’s loss, saying she just celebrated her fourth birthday a week ago.

Tanna Ferguson, a neighbor, said, “Last weekend, she had a birthday party, and I told her, I said, ‘happy birthday.’ She had on a little ballerina little skirt. She looked so cute, and I told her ‘happy birthday’ and she said ‘thank you neighbor,’ because they always called us neighbor, because we are neighbors. They were out there playing and swimming, they had a swimming party and everything.”

Community activist Jack Logan says that in all the years he’s been pushing to lower gun violence, four-years-old is the youngest female victim in the state of South Carolina.