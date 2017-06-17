18 injured after Massachusetts ferry crash

No injuries were reported as life-threatening

Associated Press Published:
Ambulance vehicle generic

HYANNISPORT, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a total of 18 people were injured after a high-speed ferry struck a jetty in Hyannisport, Massachusetts, and began taking on water.

The ferry Iyanough hit the jetty and grounded on the rocks at the Hyannis Harbor entrance Friday night. The vessel serves a 26-mile (42-kilometer) route between Nantucket and Hyannis.

Hyannis acting Fire Chief Dean Melanson said Saturday that 15 people, of the 18 who were injured, were taken to the hospital. The other three people injured underwent evaluations that did not require them to be hospitalized.

Melanson says none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Steamship Authority general manager Wayne Lamson says it’s not completely clear how the crash happened. Authorities are investigating.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s