18 injured after Massachusetts ferry crash

HYANNISPORT, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a total of 18 people were injured after a high-speed ferry struck a jetty in Hyannisport, Massachusetts, and began taking on water.

The ferry Iyanough hit the jetty and grounded on the rocks at the Hyannis Harbor entrance Friday night. The vessel serves a 26-mile (42-kilometer) route between Nantucket and Hyannis.

Hyannis acting Fire Chief Dean Melanson said Saturday that 15 people, of the 18 who were injured, were taken to the hospital. The other three people injured underwent evaluations that did not require them to be hospitalized.

Melanson says none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Steamship Authority general manager Wayne Lamson says it’s not completely clear how the crash happened. Authorities are investigating.