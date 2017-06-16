What’s next for Lynch Middle School site?

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke residents are wondering what is next for an abandoned school property. The Florida development firm that made a deal to buy the former John J. Lynch Middle School has backed out.

The property was put out to bid, and a deal for $750,000 was finalized in 2014 with Frontier Development out of Miami. Their plan was to change the property’s zoning requirements and build a CVS or an auto parts store at the site, located at the corner of Northampton and Dwight Streets.

Now that they have backed-out, the City retains ownership of the property, but they haven’t given up on finding someone to sell it to.

“This is a huge property, and I think a lot of different things could go in there. One of the things that I would like to see is maybe condos, maybe some residential. We could also do retail, commercial, medical offices. There are a lot of different opportunities for the right person,” City Councilor James Leahy said.

The City was able to obtain all the environmental studies Frontier did on the property, so now they know how much it will cost to demolish and repair the land. Leahy told 22News that the City Council wants to get the property back on the tax rolls as soon as possible to start generating revenue. He also wants to find the right buyer and not rush the process.

The Lynch Middle School closed in 2008.