Trump reverses Cuba policy

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – President Donald Trump has announced a major shift in United States policy towards Cuba, rolling back some of President Obama’s policies opening up the communist country to U.S. investment.

“Effective immediately I am canceling the last administration’s completely one-sided deal with Cuba,” Trump said to a gathering of supporters in Miami Friday.

He’s signed an order that once again restricts individual travel and seeks to keep tourism dollars out of the hand of the Cuban regime.

Critics say the decision ignores the rapid change and opportunities following the death of dictator Fidel Castro.

The major policy announcement, though, was overshadowed by a tweet:

I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

The president’s tweet seemingly confirmed that he’s now personally under the microscope in the Russia investigation.

It’s an apparent reference to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

