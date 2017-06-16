The Originals – Voodoo Child Scene

(CW) – Will Hope be lost? The Originals is new this Friday at 8/7c on The CW Springfield.

When The Hollow targets the most vulnerable Mikaelson, Klaus (Joseph Morgan) is forced to rely on Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood), who believes he can use The Hollow’s own dark magic to defeat their enemy for good. Meanwhile, as Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) worries that Vincent’s plan might backfire, the King of New Orleans decides on a deadly backup plan of his own. Elsewhere, after falling victim to The Hollow’s manipulations, Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) struggles to figure out Hope’s (guest star Summer Fontana) future in New Orleans, while Freya (Riley Voelkel) must confront her darkest fear. Michael Grossman directed the episode written by Michelle Paradise & Christopher Hollier (#412).

