Teens turning away from vaping

(NBC News) E-cigarette use appears to be declining among teenagers according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control.

There’s both good news and bad news in the CDC report.

The good? Tobacco use is down, from 4.7 million middle and high school students in 2015 to 3.9 million last year.

The bad news is that 3.9 million kids are still smoking.

“The bottom line is that youth use of tobacco products in any form is unsafe,” says the CDC’s Dr. Brian King.

That includes electronic cigarettes, and teenagers appear to be getting the message.

For the first time the CDC found a drop in youth e-cigarette use.

“The e-cigarette rate among young people took the escalator up,” says Truth Intiative CEO Robin Koval. “It’s probably gonna take the elevator down, but at least it’s going in the right direction, and that’s really important.”

E-cigarettes contain nicotine, an addictive substance that can affect the developing teenage brain.

Public health officials attribute the overall decline in tobacco to higher prices, access restrictions and laws prohibiting its use in certain areas.

