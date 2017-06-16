Suspect arraigned in hit-and-run bus stop death

Peter Sheremeta
Peter Sheremeta is seen here during his May 30, 2017 arraignment at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown.

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged with driving a pickup truck that struck and killed a man standing at an Amherst bus stop and then fled the scene has been arraigned in Superior Court.

Peter Sheremeta, 20, of Belchertown, faces several charges including manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide and drunken driving.

Authorities say Sheremeta was speeding when his pickup fishtailed out of control, went onto the sidewalk and struck the bus shelter where 55-year-old William Wanczyk was waiting last November.

The heavily damaged truck was found abandoned nearby.

Wanczyk, who served briefly as a Northampton firefighter, was pronounced dead shortly after the crash.

Sheremeta is already being held on $100,000 cash bail after pleading not guilty in district court. He is scheduled to appear in court for a pre-trial hearing Dec. 13.

