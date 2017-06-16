Still shopping for Father’s Day?

(NBC News) Father’s Day is Sunday, and dads aren’t always easy to shop for.

If you’re still searching for that perfect gift, several high tech gifts can help dad keep an eye on the car, house and kids.

A fancy car might not be in the Father’s Day budget, but it’s easy to add new features to an old vehicle.

The QuickVu digital backup camera is wireless, easy to install and under $300.

The Verizon Hum is another way to upgrade dad’s ride. The Bluetooth device acts as a WiFi hotspot and a virtual auto mechanic. It can decode engine lights and connect to roadside assistance.

“Not only does it give peace of mind when he’s on the road, but when he hands the keys to his teen driver,” says Suzanne Kantra of Techlicious.

The Hum also features location and speed tracking with real time notifications.

The Samsung SmartThings home monitoring kit uses motion sensors to let dad keep tabs on the house from anywhere. It can also work with other smart home devices such as lights or cameras.

If dad is constantly frustrated with the internet at home, the TP-Link deco can help. The router system covers up to 4,500 square feet and comes with built-in security features and parental controls.

“TP-Link has screentime limits that you can set per device and per user, and also has anti-virus protection so it will protect all devices hooked up to the internet,” Kantra notes.

The TP-Link system and the Samsung SMartThings home monitoring kit both sell for about $300.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2rwfzpN