St. Mary’s baseball team making history

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a first time for everything! Enthusiasm has been building at St. Mary’s High School in Westfield, which has reached the state Division IV championship in baseball for the first time. In fact, it is the first time since the 1970s that the small Catholic school has reached a state championship in any sport.

St. Mary’s player Paul Shibley told 22News that they’re trying not to let all the excitement go to their heads.

“It doesn’t feel like we’re going to states. It’s just like a natural baseball game for us, and I feel like that’s a good thing for us,” Shibley said.

“For the school, it means a lot,” explained head coach Troy Collins. “I mean, there’s only like 100 kids in the school, 50 boys- right around 50 boys.”

The championship game against Braintree’s Archbishop Williams High School will be held Saturday evening at 6:00 at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester. The timing of the game actually had to be adjusted because of another important event being held that day: the wedding of Coach Collins’ son.