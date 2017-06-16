Springfield man sentenced to six years for drug distribution

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for heroin distribution.

The United States Attorney’s Office said on Friday that 31-year-old Domingo Rosario was sentenced to six years in prison and three years of supervised release.

Rosario pleaded guilty in February 2017, to one count of distributing and possession with the intent to distribute heroin.

Rosario is said to have an extensive violent criminal history, including state convictions for assault and battery with a weapon in 2010 and 2014, and selling heroin to a cooperating witness in 2015.