SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department is investigating what they’re calling a suspicious house fire in the city’s McKnight neighborhood.

Springfield aide to the fire commissioner Dennis Leger told 22News there were no injuries in the fire at 111 Bowles Street, which he says was put out quickly.

Leger said the fire caused under $5,000 in damage.

Fire Commissioner Joseph Conant is at the site of the fire as the arson squad continues their investigation.