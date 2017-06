NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A rollover crash has shut down the left lane of Interstate 91 south in Northampton.

State Police Lt. Adam Hakkarainen told 22News that the vehicles involved in the crash are a sedan and a wheelchair van. Information on injuries was not immediately available.

The crash is right in the area of Exit 18, which is the exit for Route 5 and downtown Northampton. Traffic is backed up to Exit 19.

