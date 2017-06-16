Relay for Life of Hampshire County kicks-off

The goal of the walk is to raise $200,000 for cancer research.

By Published: Updated:

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The 20th Relay for Life of Hampshire County scheduled for Friday night has already drawn more than 500 people to the location.

Participants will walk along the park to raise money, awareness, and support a healthy lifestyle to fight cancer, one step at a time. The goal of the walk is to raise $200,000.

22News spoke with Anne Kolacarro, who works for the American Cancer Society. She said the mission of Relay for Life is to find a cure for cancer within our lifetime.

The walk began at 6:00 p.m. Friday and will end at 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon. 22News is a proud sponsor of the event, and Alessandra Martinez is serving as the emcee.

