Real estate agency donating money to combat opioid epidemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -2,069 people died from opioid-related deaths last year in Massachusetts.

Real Living Realty Professionals partnered with Mercy Behavioral Health Care, to help prevent these deaths.

They donated $15,000 to Mercy Medical Center and Mercy Behavioral Health Care, money which came from proceeds for each of their closed sales.

“We just want to do something for our community to help pay back a little bit to help someone recover today,” said Robert Molta, President of Real Living Realty Professionals.

One of their realtors came face to face with the opioid epidemic when her two children became addicted to drugs.

“It was a nightmare it starts slowly and you sort of recognize the signs, but you think they’ll come out of it you think its a phase,” said Brenda Leja, Realtor at Real Living Realty Professionals. “The longer it goes on, the harder it is to get the person the help they need.”

Dr. Robert Roose is the leader of Mercy’s Pathways to Care” campaign educating communities on the opioid addiction. According to Dr. Roose, the opioid epidemic is the number one public health issue in our society right now. He says they’ll use the donation money to improve their facilities and get people in recovery the treatment they need.

“We know that over the last few years people have struggled to access enough treatment so there have been times we needed to increase access to impatient treatment, but also increase access to that outpatient treatment using medication as well,” said Dr. Robert Roose, Vice President of Mercy Behavioral Health Care.

Dr. Roose told 22News these donations also help them provide further treatment to patients after detox, which helps them adjust back to normal life.

