MassDOT has reopened Exit 9 on I-91 North in Springfield

MassDOT said the reopening of the exit will allow for the opening of newly constructed lanes.

By Published: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Progress continues to be made on I-91 through Springfield.

Exit 9 on I-91 North has reopened after a months-long closure.

Live Traffic Map

According to the MassDOT website, Exit 9 was closed back in November, and was originally supposed to remain closed until Spring of 2018.

Patrick Marvin of MassDOT said the reopening of the exit will allow for the opening of the newly constructed lanes on the I-291 East on-ramp, as well as the newly constructed lanes that access Exit 8 and Exit 9 on I-91 North.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s