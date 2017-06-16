MassDOT has reopened Exit 9 on I-91 North in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Progress continues to be made on I-91 through Springfield.

Exit 9 on I-91 North has reopened after a months-long closure.

According to the MassDOT website, Exit 9 was closed back in November, and was originally supposed to remain closed until Spring of 2018.

Patrick Marvin of MassDOT said the reopening of the exit will allow for the opening of the newly constructed lanes on the I-291 East on-ramp, as well as the newly constructed lanes that access Exit 8 and Exit 9 on I-91 North.