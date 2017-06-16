Plan to revitalize Springfield’s historic Paramount Theater

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s revitalization may continue with the historic Paramount Theater. The New England Farm Worker’s Council owns the property. The plan is to raise $32 million of public and private money.

Springfield’s historic Paramount Theater is poised to be the cornerstone of a $32 million redevelopment of the Massasoit block. The plan is to restore the Paramount Theater to it’s historic heyday luster, while developing a boutique hotel in the attached building and adding 73 new jobs.

The former Paramount Theater is on the National Register of Historic Places. In 1999 it was redeveloped into the Hippodrome nightclub, which now sits closed and has fallen into disrepair. It’s about to undergo a $32 million renovation.

Restoring the Paramount was part of Penn National’s failed casino proposal.

“It’s a shame because it’s such a beautiful structure,” said Springfield City Council President Orlando Ramos. “There’s so much history involved in it. In fact, I just learned yesterday that the rules to American Football were written in this building which is why this street is called gridiron street.”

With MGM and Union Station investments, the Paramount will add to Springfield’s $3.2 billion economic development renaissance plan.

“Whether it’s Union Station, MGM, CRRC the largest railway company in the world, North American hub and Westinghouse and all the other things that are going on. Developers and investors now want to come to Springfield,” Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno explained.

Springfield resident Aisha Nelson told 22News she’s eager to reap the benefits.

“There’s not a lot of things for people in Springfield so people go to other towns to do things when we could generate the money here, which we need,” Nelson said.

Mayor Sarno told 22News his plan for the future is to continue developing the riverfront and the visual appeal of the streets.