Pedestrian accident on Rt. 5 in West Springfield

A car with a smashed window was on the right side of Rt. 5 South

Barry Kriger By Published:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – At least one person was hurt in a pedestrian accident on Riverdale Street in West Springfield Friday night.

The accident took place on Route 5 South, just past the Rave Cinemas at about 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Our 22News cameras arrived just as two ambulances were leaving.

A vehicle with a smashed windshield was situated on the right side of the road, and police were directing traffic to a single lane on the left, next to the median.

It is unknown if there was more than one victim, or the extent of their injuries.

22News is covering this story and will provide new information here and on 22News at 10 and 11:00 p.m.

