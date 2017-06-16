Northampton recognized with Tree City USA status award

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Arbor Day Foundation has recognized the City of Northampton with Tree City USA status for 2016.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the mayor’s office, this is the 10th year Northampton has received the award.

“With the increased efforts of Northampton Tree Warden Richard C. Parasiliti, Jr., the Public Shade Tree Commission, and the citizen volunteers of Tree Northampton, I am so pleased that the City is being recognized for its investment in our public trees”, Mayor David J. Narkewicz stated in the release.

The Tree City USA status is given in honor of the city’s commitment to effective urban forest management.

Northampton also received the Tree City USA Growth Award, for its multi-year commitment to planning, protecting and growing the public shade tree canopy. That award highlights innovative programs and projects as well as increased commitment of resources for urban forestry.

“The benefit provided by protecting our tree canopy is seen in many ways including, energy cost savings, traffic calming, storm water management, cleaner air, and climate change mitigation,” Mayor Narkewicz also stated.