MassDOT receives criticism for irrelevant message boards

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts drivers have seen notifications for possible traffic problems at the other end of the state lately.

MassDOT is being criticized for not keeping its electronic message boards more relevant for drivers here in western Massachusetts.

For the last two weeks, they’ve been flashing to expect delays because of the tall ships visit to Boston.

Brian Lewis of Enfield, Connecticut told 22News, “I don’t think they’re very useful at all. They don’t give you very much direction towards things and some of them just don’t work right all the time either.”

A frequent complaint is the lack of notice to prepare motorists for the I-91 construction zone.