Massachusetts DPW employee died after lawn tractor overturned

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (AP) — Officials say a Massachusetts Department of Public Works employee has died after a lawn tractor he was driving overturned and landed on top of him.

Police say the Plainville DPW employee was cutting grass Thursday near a town pumping station. A passing driver had seen the overturned tractor and called police.

Responding firefighters and officers pulled the tractor off the man and performed CPR before he was transported to a local hospital.

He was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending family notification. Police say the man’s death is under investigation.