Local students give presentation about effects of bigotry

Baystate Academy is one of western Massachusetts' newest charter schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Middle school students from Baystate Academy Charter School in Springfield visited younger students at the Martin Luther King Charter School of Excellence.

The Baystate Academy presentation dealt with the damaging effects of bigotry.

It was a lesson that was quickly absorbed by the audience.

Nakayla Kelly, a 4th grade student from MLK Charter School, told 22News, “It doesn’t matter if you’re Black, White, Hispanic, African American, because race isn’t real, it’s just a word, people made up to begin slavery.”

