Lane closure on I-90 eastbound between Exits 3 and 4

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP) – State Police have closed one lane of the Massachusetts Turnpike in West Springfield because of a popped expansion joint on Friday.

State Police Trooper Eric Baumann told 22News the joint popped in the right eastbound lane between Exit 3 and Exit 4. The left lane is still open.

He said the raised piece of steal caused about five cars to get flat tires. No one was hurt.

MassDOT is en-route to fix the problem.

State Trooper Baumann said traffic is backed up about four miles at this time.

