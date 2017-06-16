Judge set to announce verdict in texting suicide case

Michelle Carter faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted

Associated Press Published:
Michelle Carter is charged with involuntary manslaughter for encouraging Conrad Roy III to kill himself in July 2014. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool)

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.

Judge Lawrence Moniz will announce his decision Friday in Bristol Juvenile Court in the trial of Michelle Carter.

Carter could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 suicide of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III. Roy was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in his pickup truck.

Prosecutors say the then-17-year-old Carter badgered Roy to act on his suicidal thoughts.

Carter’s lawyer argues that Roy had a history of depression and suicide attempts and was determined to take his own life.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s