I-91 northbound re-opens after 8 months

The exit was closed in November

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction on I-91 northbound is ahead of schedule. After nearly 8 months of being closed, exit 9 on I-91 northbound reopened this morning.

Exit 9 was closed back in November, and was originally supposed to remain closed until spring of 2018. But crews finished the work ahead of schedule.

Despite progress being made, one driver told 22News, traffic is still a mess.

“I mean it just a lot of cars, like way more cars than it usual,” Marcus Thompson told 22News. “Traffic use to be bad before they were doing that stuff, but now, it’s just out of hand.”

The exit reopening will now allow drivers to access Route 20 westbound towards West Springfield and Route 20A eastbound towards Springfield.

