Holyoke High School principal accepts new position in Granby

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Stephen Sullivan has been the principal of Holyoke High School has been part of the district for the past 14 years, but Holyoke Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Stephen Zrike announced Sullivan has now accepted a job as principal of Granby Junior/Senior High School. That job will begin July 1st.

Sullivan sent out a letter to parents and students that read:

June 9, 2017 Dear HHS Community, I am writing to let you know that I have accepted an offer to become principal at Granby Junior/Senior High School in Granby, MA. This was an extremely difficult decision, but it is the best one for me and my family at this time. I love Holyoke and Holyoke High School and that has not, and will not, change. It has been an honor and privilege to serve as principal of Holyoke High School for the past three years and to work with such inspiring staff, students, parents and community members. I am proud of the work we have done and all of our accomplishments. I want to take this opportunity to thank Dr. Zrike and all of you for your support and understanding. I continue to believe that the Holyoke Public Schools are moving in the right direction, and while I will no longer be a part of it professionally, I plan to involve myself as a community member and parent moving forward. I am excited about the next chapter in my career, but I will genuinely miss working with the great staff, students, and families at Holyoke High School. In light of this news, Dr. Zrike and I plan to make ourselves available next Tuesday, June 13th from 6:00-7:00 PM to discuss, and get your input on, next steps. We will meet in the Shevelin Studio at Holyoke High School. Thank you for your partnership. Hail Holyoke High School! Stephen Sullivan, Principal

In his latest online update to parents, students and residents, Dr. Zrike added, “Mr. Sullivan has made many significant contributions to Holyoke High School, most notably increasing access to AP and dual enrollment courses for students, decreasing the dropout rate and improving learning outcomes for students. We wish him the very best in his new position.”

A replacement has not been found yet. Dr. Zrike said the District leadership team is working with assistant principals Carrie Auffrey and Jennifer Chassman during the transition.