Expect tropical weather pattern for this weekend

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After rain and cooler temperatures Friday, we are about to start feeling tropical!

As we head into the weekend, an interesting weather pattern sets up. To our west, we will see a gradually approaching area of low pressure. That circulation is going to bring us winds out of the southwest, and quite a bit of warming for the weekend.

Saturday will be much warmer than Friday, and Sunday will be even warmer than Saturday. What is also going to happen is that the air will not just be warmer, but more moisture and higher humidity will be brought our way from the southwest as well.

In fact, dew points will rise into the 60s and almost 70 degrees by Sunday, which is almost oppressive humidity.

The warmth and humidity will combine to bring occasional shower chances, but not a lot of rain. However, our rain chances go way up by early next week.

