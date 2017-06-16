East Longmeadow residents concerned about speeding on Elm Street

Electronic equipment should be arriving soon that will help reduce the speeding

Sy Becker Published: Updated:

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The 25 miles per hour speed limit is frequently ignored on a section of Elm Street in East Longmeadow at the entrance to Birchland Park.

Elm Street residents have complained about the speeding, saying that they want a police officer posted there to slow down the traffic.

East Longmeadow resident Armand Cashjian told 22News, “We asked that somebody patrol all the time here really.”

Sgt. Daniel Bruno of the East Longmeadow Police Department told 22News that police are focusing on the Elm Street speeding problem. Sgt. Bruno noted that electronic equipment should be arriving any day that will help reduce the speeding.

Currently there are additional 25 miles per hour signage that many drivers disregard.

