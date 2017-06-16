Cameras capture fiery rescue

(WESH/NBC News) Newly released body camera video shows the heroic efforts by Florida police officers who rescued a man after a fiery crash.

The accident occurred in February when a driver crashed into concrete barriers along a road in Titusville.

The 44-year-old New Jersey man had gotten off U.S. 1 one by taking a fork in the road, thinking he was still on the highway. Instead, he rammed into the barriers at the end of a side road.

The man had crawled out of the car but was lying in the woods, which were also catching fire, and was too close to the explosions.

