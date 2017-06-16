Businesses team up to help drug costs for patients

In 2016, more than 2,000 people died from opioid overdoses

By Published: Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 2,000 people died from opioid overdoses last year in Massachusetts.

A real estate agency has partnered with Mercy Behavioral Health Care, to help prevent these deaths.

Real Living Realty set aside a portion of each of their closed sales and donated $15,000 to Mercy Medical Center and Mercy Behavioral Health Care.

“We just want to do something for our community to help pay back a little bit to help someone recover today,” Roberta Molta, President of Real Living Realty Professionals said.

Dr. Robert Roose of Mercy Behavioral Health Care told 22News these donations also help them provide treatment to patients after detox, to help them adjust back to normal life.

