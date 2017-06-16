Bish case investigation expected to continue at West Brookfield site

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In the coming days, the search is expected to continue at a campground in western Worcester County, where investigators believe a car linked to the Molly Bish murder case may be buried.

Ground-penetrating radar was used Thursday during the search of the Old Sawmill Campground in West Brookfield. At the end of the day’s efforts, private investigator Dr. Sarah Stein said that their search had yielded “compelling information,” though she would not say whether they believe that they have located the vehicle.

Sixteen year-old Molly Bish vanished from her lifeguard post at Comins Pond in June of 2000. The day before her disappearance, her mother Magi says she saw a white car in the area of the pond. The same vehicle was also allegedly seen the day Molly disappeared.

There was no search activity going on at the site on Friday, however crime scene tape remains in place.

Stein says that she is also conducting work on another investigation out of Chelmsford, and that is occupying some of her time. She added, however, said that the information they received on Thursday will lead them to further investigation on the Bish case at the West Brookfield site over the next several days.

