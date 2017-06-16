Bill would restore civics education to public schools

Bill being advanced by Longmeadow Sen. Eric Lesser

By Published:

BOSTON (WWLP) – Do you know your civil and political rights as a citizen- such as how to petition to the government? If you could use some brushing-up, you’re not alone.  Less than one third of adults can name the three branches of government, according to a national survey.

Lawmakers hope to better educate the public on these topics by requiring students take civics courses before graduation.

Sen. Eric Lesser (D-Longmeadow) filed a bill to promote civics education and media literacy in Massachusetts schools.

“When citizens don’t know their rights, citizens don’t know what’s at stake, citizens don’t know how to make a difference in the political process, it leads to cynicism and it leads to frustration,” Lesser said.

If passed, the bill would require elementary and high schools students to have a civics project, such as proposing legislation on community issues or testifying at a public hearing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s