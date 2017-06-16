Belchertown police still searching for suspect in alleged assault

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Belchertown police are still searching for the man who allegedly assaulted a woman while she was running on Wednesday afternoon. Sgt. Kevin Pacunas told 22News that police have received several tips on who the suspect could be.

The alleged suspect pushed the victim to the ground near the railroad between Stadler Street and Route 181. He made sexually aggressive comments before she escaped.

“I think it’s one of those things that’s always at the back of my mind,” Shelburne resident Amber Richardson, told 22News. “I try not to focus too much on it because I still want to get out there. I don’t want it to be something that keeps me from exercising. Of course, it’s something valid that you have to worry about.”

Sgt. Pacunas encourages residents to travel in groups or not wear headphones.

The suspect is a heavyset white man, about 65 years old and 5 feet 10 inches tall.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Belchertown Police at (413) 323-6685