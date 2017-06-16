Baystate Medical Center hosts MassHealth enrollment session

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the first time since MassHealth started providing medical coverage for the uninsured, Baystate Medical Center hosted an enrollment session on Friday that lasted most of the day.

Financial counselors helped enroll dozens of Springfield area men and women. Previously, people could either register at community health centers or over the phone.

Ibrahim Jalloh migrated to Springfield from his West African home in Sierra Leone as a child. He told 22News that MassHealth has been a lifeline for him, saying, “Everything is expensive, so this has actually helped me out to be able to go seek the doctors and stuff, so it’s helped me out a lot.”

MassHealth spokeswoman Tracy Capone told 22News that an estimated one million Massachusetts residents now have MassHealth coverage.